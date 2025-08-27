Minister Inaugurates IBCC‘s Customer Care Desk
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday visited the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) office where he inaugurated the Customer Care Desk (CCD) which is a state-of-the-art digital support system.
The visit was held under the leadership of Executive Director IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, said a press release. During the visit, the Executive Director IBCC warmly welcomed the minister and presented a detailed briefing on IBCC’s transformative journey since the enactment of the IBCC Act XIII of 2023.
He highlighted milestone reforms such as the launch of centralized attestation and equivalence portals, the development of the Model Assessment Framework (MAF), adoption of a uniform grading system and academic Calendar, integration of digital verification technologies, revamping of attestation and equivalence portals, implementation of the 1-Link payment system, and the establishment of global partnerships with renowned institutions including Pearson, Oxford AQA, and ECCTIS.
The CCD has been established to facilitate students who previously faced difficulties in generating complaint tickets for equivalence and attestation due to limited telephone lines.
With this new service, access to customer support has become more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly. This initiative is in line with the Government’s vision of digitization, citizen-centered governance, and transparency in public service. The main objective of the CCD is to provide timely resolution of complaints and provide better service delivery to the public.
The federal minister appreciated the IBCC team for their devotion in advancing public service delivery through technology, in line with the government’s vision of building a tech-driven nation.
He further said that “Knowledge is the lost heritage of a believer, and providing today’s students with modern facilities is among the greatest responsibilities of our nation. With the inauguration of this CCD portal, students will no longer have to face unnecessary hurdles or delays in their queries and complaints resolution regarding attestation and equivalence. This step fulfills the demands of the digital age, and he appreciated IBCC’s tech-driven resolution to serve millions of students with efficiency and transparency”.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Entire Ummah responsible to spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message world over: Yousaf6 minutes ago
-
PIA's full-scale emergency exercise aims to tackle any kind of disaster: Governor6 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi highlights role of young artists in preserving cultural heritage at PNCA exhibition6 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates IBCC‘s Customer Care Desk6 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on kite flying, drone usage near PAF base6 minutes ago
-
World Junior Squash Champion meets Balochistan Minister Education6 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains raise flood threat across Pakistan’s upper, central regions:NDMA6 minutes ago
-
PAC hands over all audit objections about Toshakhana’s auction to DAC6 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates IBCC‘s Customer Care Desk6 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori proposes commemorative postage stamp, coin on 1500th "Milad-un-Nabi"1 hour ago
-
Floods disrupt rail operations, several trains cancelled, routes altered1 hour ago
-
Govt. ensures effective rescue, relief averted loss of lives in flood: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago