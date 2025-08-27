Minister inaugurates IBCC‘s Customer Care Desk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Educa0tion and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday visited the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) office where he inaugurated the Customer Care Desk (CCD) which is a state-of-the-art digital support system.

The visit was held under the leadership of Executive Director IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, said a press release. During the visit, the Executive Director IBCC warmly welcomed the minister and presented a detailed briefing on IBCC’s transformative journey since the enactment of the IBCC Act XIII of 2023.

He highlighted milestone reforms such as the launch of centralized attestation and equivalence portals, the development of the Model Assessment Framework (MAF), adoption of a uniform grading system and academic Calendar, integration of digital verification technologies, revamping of attestation and equivalence portals, implementation of the 1-Link payment system, and the establishment of global partnerships with renowned institutions including Pearson, Oxford AQA, and ECCTIS.

The CCD has been established to facilitate students who previously faced difficulties in generating complaint tickets for equivalence and attestation due to limited telephone lines.

With this new service, access to customer support has become more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly. This initiative is in line with the Government’s vision of digitization, citizen-centered governance, and transparency in public service. The main objective of the CCD is to provide timely resolution of complaints and provide better service delivery to the public.

The federal minister appreciated the IBCC team for their devotion in advancing public service delivery through technology, in line with the government’s vision of building a tech-driven nation.

He further said that “Knowledge is the lost heritage of a believer, and providing today’s students with modern facilities is among the greatest responsibilities of our nation. With the inauguration of this CCD portal, students will no longer have to face unnecessary hurdles or delays in their queries and complaints resolution regarding attestation and equivalence. This step fulfills the demands of the digital age, and he appreciated IBCC’s tech-driven resolution to serve millions of students with efficiency and transparency”.