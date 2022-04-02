UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Improvement Plan In DDA Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Saturday inaugurated a multi-million rupees improvement plan in the housing scheme under Dera Development Authority (DDA) in a simple but impressive ceremony.

During his visit to Dera Ismail Khan, the minister inaugurated the plan which included construction and installation of underground sewerage system, roads, green belts, parks and street lights in the DDA housing scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem, DDA Project Director Shah Jahan Khan and other officials concerned besides elders of the area attended the ceremony in large numbers.

On the occasion, the provincial minister said that despite the prolonged difficult times of COVID-19 in the present tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, construction and development, employment and housing facilities were provided to the poor to live contended under their own roof.

In this way, he maintained, the PTI led government was also fulfilling the promise of bread, cloth and house (Roti, Kapra Aur Makan) to the people today, the promise that was not made by us but by the many times ruling parties in the past just to garner the votes of the people and then these rulers would come to power and forget all the promises and heat up the market of corruption to fill their personal coffers, he added.

Faisal Amin Gandapur regretted that the rulers of the past had looted the national wealth with both hands in the name of mega projects but did not pay any attention to improving the life standards of the poor people. However, today, he said, every action and plan of PTI led government is based only on the public interest and welfare.

The minister said that funds for DDA Housing Society had been withheld for a long time due to which housing problems here were on the rise but due to his efforts and attention it was made possible to provide funds and now the people here are also very happy and have feeling of joining the mainstream of development in real sense, he concluded.

