Minister Inaugurates Independence Celebrations At Alhamra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Minister inaugurates independence celebrations at Alhamra

Provincial Minister for Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Taimoor Khan inaugurated the 3-day diamond jubilee independence day celebrations here at Alhamra Art Centre on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture, sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Taimoor Khan inaugurated the 3-day diamond jubilee independence day celebrations here at Alhamra Art Centre on Friday.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that the Punjab government was determined to highlight the cultural values, customs and civilisation of province in a true sense, adding that every possible support would be provided to departments for promoting Punjab's culture.

The minister took a deep interest in the stalls of handicrafts, traditional food, valuable and rare items set up in the fair. He said, "We are lucky that we celebrating our independence with these colourful ceremonies."He appreciated the Information & Culture Department for providing such opportunities to people to celebrate independence.

Provincial Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Alhamra Executive Director Farhat Jabin and others were present.

