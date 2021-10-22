Minister inaugurates 'Infection Control App' at LGH

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday inaugurated the 'Infection Control App' at Lahore General Hospitals (LGH).

Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Dr Sardar Al-Fareed, MS General Hospital Dr Riaz Hafeez, Professor Dr Mohammad Moin, Professor Dr Farooq Afzal, Dr Irfan and other faculty members were present.

Professor Dr Moin and Dr Amna apprised the health minister of the details of the 'app' and its utility.

The minister also visited male and female dengue wards at LGH and inquired from patients about services.

She congratulated the administration of Lahore General Hospital for designing the infection application. The staff of the hospital continued to serve the patients during all four waves of the coronavirus pandemic despite many doctors getting infected, she appreciated.

Dr Yasmin said "I greatly appreciate the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Lahore General Hospital for serving people and we need more innovations and IT-based solution in this age of epidemics.

" The LGH was the first hospital to introduce an app on infection control, she said.

The staff would be trained on the use of the app which had been developed in English and urdu, she said adding that all developed countries use such strategies for infection control.

Health and recovery of every patient was the foremost priority in government hospitals and the app would be used in all hospitals of Punjab, she added. "We are striving to ensure patient safety as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization" she said.

Punjab had made record hiring and promotions of doctors, she said and added that best healthcare facilities were being provided to dengue patients in all public sector hospital in Punjab. The dengue and coronavirus situation was being monitored countrywide, she concluded.