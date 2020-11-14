Minister inaugurates infrastructure development projects at Karak

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhaghra Saturday inaugurated Nasratabad-Jehangiri Road and Tukhte Nusrati-College Road in district Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhaghra Saturday inaugurated Nasratabad-Jehangiri Road and Tukhte Nusrati-College Road in district Karak.

Addressing the inaugural ceremonies, the minister said that government has devised comprehensive plan to develop backward areas by allocating appropriate funds according to demands and needs.

He said that government is working to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a model province of the country adding that all the pledges made to public would be fulfilled.

Highlighting achievements of the government, Finance Minister said that each and every would family of the province would have access to healthcare facilities under Sehat Card Plus Program by January 31, 2021.

The minister also announced upgradation of district headquarters hospital Karak and provision of funds for development projects of district Karak.