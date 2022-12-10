UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Installation Of Solar System In Gumbad Mosque Thall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir has inaugurated the installation of a solar system worth three million rupees in Gumbad Mosque in the Thall area of district Hangu.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, the Advisor while addressing the event said that the provincial government has approved Rs6 billion rupees for mosques and seminaries in the province. He said a total of Rs7 million has been allocated for Gumbad Mosque and General Bus Stand Mosque in tehsil Thall.

Replying to a query, He said the project of main Sarozai-Hangu Road worth billions of rupees would be included in next ADP funds.

Minister said as per the vision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the leadership of the party was striving to provide all possible facilities to people. He said provincial government has taken practical steps over the last four years which have resulted in significant improvement in the overall service delivery system in the province.

