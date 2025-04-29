Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates International Conference At UET Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Minister inaugurates International Conference at UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi here Tuesday inaugurated two-day international conference on "Innovation in Computing Technologies and Information Sciences" at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The conference was organized by Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UET Peshawar in collaboration with Department of Computer Systems Engineering.

The aim of the conference is to create awareness and promote the latest developments in field of computing technologies and information sciences among academics, researchers and professionals. UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Ali was also attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Meena Khan Afridi welcomed the initiative and said that platform would help experts and researchers from various fields to align with the needs of the modern international market.

He stated that provincial government is prioritizing inclusion of market oriented subjects in academic curriculum.

He said that KP government has taken sustainable measures to address challenges faced by universities of the province.

Afridi expressed hope that by the year 2025–26, universities would achieve financial stability as a result of best strategic planning.

He said that stakeholders were in contact regarding establishment of the Provincial Higher education Commission.

Earlier, Senior Dean UET Peshawar, Professor Rizwan Muhammad Gul said that the conference would offer valuable insights into innovation in computing technologies and information sciences that would pave way for academic research and professional growth.

The event was also attended by Vice Chancellor of Iqra National University Peshawar Jehangir Durrani, Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Dr. Farzand Ali Khan, Dr. Yaseen Iqbal, UET Registrar Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, Professor Dr. Laiq Hassan, senior faculty members, and large number of students.

