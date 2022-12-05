UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Irrigation Project In Hari Pur

Published December 05, 2022

Minister inaugurates irrigation project in Hari Pur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Monday laid the foundation stone of Rs 163 million a diversion weir project in Sarai Saleh in district Haripur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that construction of the diversion weir would increase the subsurface water level by 30 percent in Sarai Saleh which would be used for irrigation purposes and overcome the shortage of irrigation water for fields.

He said that 80 percent of the water of Dor river would be saved and used to ensure irrigation in the area, adding that before this diversion weir the fresh river water was going in waste.

Arshad Ayub Khan further said that record projects were started in irrigation sector in Hazara division to improve the economic conditions of locals.

He said that the provincial government has changed the administrative structure of Irrigation department and approved Hazara Circle to improve the departmental performance in districts of Hazara division.

The Minister said that the problems of landlords and farmers would be resolved at their doorsteps and there would be no need to go anywhere else for resolution of the problems.

On the occasion, PTI leader Yusuf Ayub Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Akbar Ayub Khan, SE Hazara Zubair Khan, XEN Taimur Ahmed and a large number of people were present.

Earlier, Khan brothers laid the foundation stone of a diversion weir in Sarai Saleh.

SDO Muhammad Shoaib gave a detailed briefing to Khan brothers and other participants about the project.

