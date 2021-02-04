Minister inaugurates Kashmiri Art & Crafts exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture Khyal Ahmad Kastro inaugurated the Kashmiri Art and Crafts exhibition in connection with the Kashmir Day at the Museum here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan, adding that the government had raised the Kashmir issue on every platform in the world.

He said the nation was standing with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Museum Ejaz Minhas and other officers were also present.