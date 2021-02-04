UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurates Kashmiri Art & Crafts Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Minister inaugurates Kashmiri Art & Crafts exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture Khyal Ahmad Kastro inaugurated the Kashmiri Art and Crafts exhibition in connection with the Kashmir Day at the Museum here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan, adding that the government had raised the Kashmir issue on every platform in the world.

He said the nation was standing with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Museum Ejaz Minhas and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Government

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, Korea’s Rural Development Administration ..

12 minutes ago

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

42 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

43 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

58 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.