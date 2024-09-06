Minister inaugurates KMU E-Examination Centre, distributes laptops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Friday underscored the importance of computer-based examinations, calling them essential for preparing students to meet the demands of the modern scientific era and to drive future educational development.

He made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the KMU E-Examination Centre at Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Upon his arrival, Meena Khan Afridi was warmly welcomed by Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, and Registrar Inam Ullah Khan Wazir.

During the visit, VC KMU provided a comprehensive briefing on the university’s E-examination system, highlighting its alignment with modern educational needs. The provincial minister was impressed by the time-saving benefits and convenience of the system, which equips students with vital digital tools.

Minister HED praised these innovative initiatives and emphasized the importance of integrating technology into the education system to ensure students are well-prepared for the evolving needs of both academia and the workforce.

He acknowledged the university’s role in providing students with the digital resources required to succeed in today’s competitive environment.

In recognition of academic excellence, the minister distributed laptops to high-achieving students, further supporting their academic and digital journey.

Additionally, Afridi inaugurated a newly constructed multi-purpose sports complex designed to encourage physical activity and offer students a space for both recreational and competitive sports. He commended KMU for promoting a holistic approach to student development by fostering a balance between academics and extracurricular activities.

As part of the Monsoon Plantation campaign, the Provincial Minister also took part in a tree-planting ceremony, planting a sapling on the KMU lawn to promote environmental sustainability.

This visit reflects the provincial government's ongoing commitment to advancing educational reforms and supporting institutions like KMU in their quest for educational excellence and innovations.

