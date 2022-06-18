Minister inaugurates lab rooms, offices in Govt Degree College for girls

Higher Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash here on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed three-story building of 'Science Block' in Govt Girl's Degree College at Zaryab Colony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Higher Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash here on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed three-story building of 'Science Block' in Govt Girl's Degree College at Zaryab Colony.

Addressing the event, the Minister said that the provincial government always takes care of the youth and dozens of projects have been initiated for welfare of young generation.

He said that a new college would be established in the Gulbahar area of the city this year to facilitate the youth belonging to PK-77.

Bangash said that the building of Govt Degree College for girls Zaryab has been shifted to a permanent building. He said that government was striving to launch new developmental projects in the sectors of health, sports, and education.

He also announced provision of a power generator and a hi-ace (coach) to college. He said that youngsters are the future of our nation and all the energies would be served for providing them state-of-art educational and sports facilities.