UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Lab Rooms, Offices In Govt Degree College For Girls

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Minister inaugurates lab rooms, offices in Govt Degree College for girls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Higher Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash here on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed three-story building of 'Science Block' in Govt Girl's Degree College at Zaryab Colony.

Addressing the event, the Minister said that the provincial government always takes care of the youth and dozens of projects have been initiated for welfare of young generation.

He said that a new college would be established in the Gulbahar area of the city this year to facilitate the youth belonging to PK-77.

Bangash said that the building of Govt Degree College for girls Zaryab has been shifted to a permanent building. He said that government was striving to launch new developmental projects in the sectors of health, sports, and education.

He also announced provision of a power generator and a hi-ace (coach) to college. He said that youngsters are the future of our nation and all the energies would be served for providing them state-of-art educational and sports facilities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Young Event All Government Coach PK-77

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

11 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

11 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.