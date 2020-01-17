UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurates 'Labour Help Desk' At Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

Minister inaugurates 'Labour Help Desk' at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Friday inaugurated 'Labour Department Help Desk' at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Friday inaugurated 'Labour Department Help Desk' at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The Minister said that Labour Department's Help Desk at LCCI would work as a hotline between business community and the ministry. It would play a certain instrumental role for early addressal of the problems being faced by the LCCI members. He hailed the LCCI for taking a lead in serving the business community and supplementing efforts of the government for economic wellbeing of the country.

He said that a digital labour card would be issued soon. He said that suggestions of labour women hostels in industrial estates and unification of taxation were under consideration.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that it was the 11th facilitation center at LCCI while centers of Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, IPO, Exports Facilitation and Complaint Cell were already providing matchless services to the business community. He said that facilitation desks of passport, police, tourism and ombudsman would also be established soon.

He informed the minister that the LCCI has prepared recommendations to the government after deep analysis of all the factors regarding doing business to ensure a business friendly atmosphere in the country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Ahmad, Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, DG Labour Faisal Nisar, LCCI Executive Committee members Khadim Hussain and Aqib Asif also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Exports Business Traffic Lead Women FBR All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry LESCO Labour

Recent Stories

Unity vital for early success of liberation strugg ..

27 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Ukrainian Plane Crash in Iran Result o ..

3 minutes ago

Govt approves 2772 vacancies in education sector f ..

3 minutes ago

Death toll reaches 105 after ,heavy snowfall,avala ..

3 minutes ago

PDMA provides 530 blankets to needy families of Th ..

3 minutes ago

Bar clubs' strike continues on 10th consecutive da ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.