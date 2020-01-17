Minister inaugurates 'Labour Help Desk' at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Friday inaugurated 'Labour Department Help Desk' at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Friday inaugurated 'Labour Department Help Desk' at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The Minister said that Labour Department's Help Desk at LCCI would work as a hotline between business community and the ministry. It would play a certain instrumental role for early addressal of the problems being faced by the LCCI members. He hailed the LCCI for taking a lead in serving the business community and supplementing efforts of the government for economic wellbeing of the country.

He said that a digital labour card would be issued soon. He said that suggestions of labour women hostels in industrial estates and unification of taxation were under consideration.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that it was the 11th facilitation center at LCCI while centers of Traffic Police, NADRA, Excise & Taxation, SMEDA, FBR, LESCO, IPO, Exports Facilitation and Complaint Cell were already providing matchless services to the business community. He said that facilitation desks of passport, police, tourism and ombudsman would also be established soon.

He informed the minister that the LCCI has prepared recommendations to the government after deep analysis of all the factors regarding doing business to ensure a business friendly atmosphere in the country.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Ahmad, Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, DG Labour Faisal Nisar, LCCI Executive Committee members Khadim Hussain and Aqib Asif also present at the occasion.