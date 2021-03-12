Minister inaugurates library in Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Friday visited Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa here to inaugurate the second-largest three-storey library in Asia.

The minister inspected various sections of the Jamia where Central Chairman National Peace Committee Pakistan Prof Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi briefed him that Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa was a comprehensive and wide-ranging educational institution which started in 2010. More than 1,000 students were studying in it while educational activities, including speech competitions and sports competitions,were also conducted.

The minister also inspected the educational block, modern lab, library and it was informed that the library has more than 500,000 books of all Islamic schools of thought while constructionof Polytechnic school was under way.

The minister highly appreciated the construction of the Jamia and said that there was no doubt that this building was unique in its beauty and excellent arrangements which was definitely a matter of pride for administration.