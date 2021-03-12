UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurates Library In Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Minister inaugurates library in Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Friday visited Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa here to inaugurate the second-largest three-storey library in Asia.

The minister inspected various sections of the Jamia where Central Chairman National Peace Committee Pakistan Prof Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi briefed him that Jamia Urwat-ul-Wusqa was a comprehensive and wide-ranging educational institution which started in 2010. More than 1,000 students were studying in it while educational activities, including speech competitions and sports competitions,were also conducted.

The minister also inspected the educational block, modern lab, library and it was informed that the library has more than 500,000 books of all Islamic schools of thought while constructionof Polytechnic school was under way.

The minister highly appreciated the construction of the Jamia and said that there was no doubt that this building was unique in its beauty and excellent arrangements which was definitely a matter of pride for administration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports All Asia

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

58 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 hour ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.