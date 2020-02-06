Minister inaugurates loan scheme for skilled persons

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday inaugurated a programme for provision of loans to the skilled persons on soft conditions under the auspices of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday inaugurated a programme for provision of loans to the skilled persons on soft conditions under the auspices of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony at Alhamra hall here, he said that the Punjab government had launched the loans scheme for revival of cottage industry in 36 districts of the province. Initially, skilled workers would be given soft loans amounting to Rs 300,000 (3 lakh) in 13 districts of the province while a total amount of Rs 300 million would be distributed under the scheme, he added.

In order to make the process transparent for provision of loans, mobile application 'Dastkaar' was being introduced through which the applicant would be informed about every process regarding provision of the loan and the process for returning it, he added.

The scheme would prove to be a milestone for promotion of handicrafts and for prosperity of artisans and an important step towards provision of employment, elimination of poverty, economic progress and prosperity of the country, he added.

"We would not let the skill of handicrafts dwindle," he added. The government itself would do marketing of produced items of handicrafts by making a website. He said that the Cottage Industry Authority was being set up for revival of the industry and the Cottage Industry Policy would also be formulated soon. Three-month grace period had been fixed for returning the loans, being given under the scheme, while four-month grace period would be fixed for women, he added.

A country could not make progress without empowering women, and that was why 25 per cent loans had been fixed for women under the scheme. In order to ensure transparency, the minister said that toll free number would be introduced.

The PTI government had also prepared the programme for giving loans amounting to Rs 5 million to the skilled youth in order to initiate their own business which would soon be started, he added.

Earlier, the provincial minister inaugurated mobile application Dastkaar for provision of loans and also distributed letters among the skilled for approval of loans.