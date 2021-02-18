UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Low Income Housing Project

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Minister inaugurates low income housing project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The 209 kanal Dangram housing projects of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for low income people and media persons in district Swat was inaugurated by Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali on Thursday.

The provincial government has allocated 40 kanal of land for media persons, said the minister adding that project would include state of the art high-rise buildings and facilities as well as the green areas.

He said that Housing department is working on a land sharing policy to get lands on suitable places for low income people for which paperwork has been completed and would soon be launched.

Speaking on the occasion KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash said the provincial government is committed to resolving the residential issues of low income strata as well as media persons across the province through a comprehensive strategy. Land would be allocated for media persons in all ongoing housing projects at districts' level, he informed.

Bangash said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the KP government was taking pragmatic steps to provide best residential facilities to low income group of people.

