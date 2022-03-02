UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Mobile Food Testing Laboratories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Minister inaugurates Mobile Food Testing Laboratories

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Food Atif Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Mobile Food Testing Laboratories for seven divisional headquarters of the province during a ceremony held at food department.

Addressing the inaugural event, he said the Mobile Food Testing Laboratories will help government in ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the people in a more efficient manner.

He said that the laboratories which would work on divisional level, would be extended to the district level in next phase.

Secretary Food Department Capt. Redt. Mushtaq Ahmad, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan, and Country Director Nutrition International Dr. Shabina Raza were also present on the occasion.

Minister Food said the Mobile Food Testing Laboratories are equipped with high tech equipment, which covers a range of food tests, adding, the laboratories are capable of on the spot testing of various food items including milk, flour, edible oil, ghee, water and other food items.

To keep transparency in the system, he said that monitoring mechanism has been also placed for the laboratories. results of the food samples collected during inspection will also be sent to the database, thus making both the vendor and the officials accountable.

Atif Khan said the mobile food testing laboratories will help the officials of the Food Safety Authority in checking food samples in the market, thus improving the overall quality of the food items.

He said with quality food in the market, the burden on the health sector will reduce. He added that special directives has been issued to relevant officials for ensuring provision of safe and quality food in the premises of schools, colleges and other educational institutions.Besides this, they are also instructed to inspect canteens of various public and private hospitals.

The provisional minister also appreciated Food Safety Authority on the timely completion and launching of Food Safety Laboratories. He said fast track progress is being made on digitization of food department, which will promote transparency in the system.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Food Department Capt. Redt. Mushtaq Ahmad said a special work plan would be formulated for the laboratories, in which food samples will be tested in various districts free of cost. He said the general public can also bring food samples to the food laboratories for testing. He stressed upon media to play its role in creating awareness among the people.

DG KP Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan lauded food minister for taking keen interest in establishment of food laboratories.

