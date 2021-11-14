UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Mobile Vans For Anti-measles, Rubella Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated mobile vans for Measles Rubella Catch up campaign 2021 at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Sunday.

Present on the occasion were Special Secretary P&SH Department Saleha Saeed and Unicef Health Specialist Dr. Tahir Manzoor.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said mobile vans have been designed to create awareness on measles/rubella campaign, adding that these vans would travel across the city and carry the message.

Punjab will hold the measles/rubella campaign from 15th to 27th November, she added.

The minister said that during this campaign, 46.6 million children of 9 months to 15 years of age would be administered vaccine. A daily target of 3.7 million children have been set in the campaign.

All stakeholders have important role in holding this campaign, she added.

She said "I appeal parents to get their children vaccinated." Dr Yasmin said that Punjab government was taking number of steps to save children from diseases. Rubella can cause life long complications if it affects pregnant mothers,she warned.

"We will continue to take revolutionary measures to save children from diseases" she said.

Pakistan

