Minister Inaugurates Modern Diagnostic Centre

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Minister inaugurates modern diagnostic centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed inaugurated a modern diagnostic centre 'BEKS' at Johor Town here on Wednesday.

Senior consultant Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that the centre was providing laboratory tests, radiology diagnostic facilities and clinical consultancy on site as well as home services for diagnostic tests besides online (telemedicine) medical consultancy for such patients who could not go to a health facility due to any reason.

He said the BEKS was also providing the COVID19 test facility and also working as a vaccination centre.

On this occasion, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheid appreciated the establishment of the centre especially for the provision of health facilities at doorsteps of people.

Later on, BEKS Chief Executive Officer Faisal Qasim said all facilities would be provided to patientson affordable charges to accommodate lower middle-class patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

