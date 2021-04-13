Minister Inaugurates "Mustahiq" App To Improve Zakat Distribution

UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwarzeb Khan on Tuesday inaugurated "Mustahiq" mobile app to bring further transparency and improvement in distribution of zakat funds in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwarzeb Khan on Tuesday inaugurated "Mustahiq" mobile app to bring further transparency and improvement in distribution of zakat funds in the province.

Talking on the occasion, he said through this app the general public would be able to get detailed information regarding services and activity of the Zakat and Usher Department.

The app, he said would also provide detailed information of treatment facilities under Zakat head, its affiliated health institutions and officials concerned along with addresses.

To make it easy for the general public, he said all necessary information could be obtained from the app in urdu, Pashto and English languages.

The addresses and phone numbers of chairmen of Zakat Committees of all districts Zakat offices have also been provided in the app.

Minister said the app has also been linked with Citizen Portal so that any citizen could place his reservation or complaint easily on the app.

