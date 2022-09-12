Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated an office of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Tehsil Gumbat here and addressed the gathering on this occasion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated an office of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Tehsil Gumbat here and addressed the gathering on this occasion.

He highlighted the measures taken by federal government to facilitate the people especially overseas Pakistanis, adding that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was committed to provide all basic facilities to people at their door step.

MPA Amjid Afridi also addressed the crowd in Gumbat and has welcomed the initiative of the federal government, he also expressed gratitude to the Federal Minister for setting up of NADRA office for the local people.