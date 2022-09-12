UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates NADRA Office In Gumbat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated an office of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Tehsil Gumbat here and addressed the gathering on this occasion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated an office of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Tehsil Gumbat here and addressed the gathering on this occasion.

He highlighted the measures taken by federal government to facilitate the people especially overseas Pakistanis, adding that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was committed to provide all basic facilities to people at their door step.

MPA Amjid Afridi also addressed the crowd in Gumbat and has welcomed the initiative of the federal government, he also expressed gratitude to the Federal Minister for setting up of NADRA office for the local people.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

WKPO donates medicines for flood victims

WKPO donates medicines for flood victims

26 seconds ago
 Minister visits Electronic Media & Surveillance Ce ..

Minister visits Electronic Media & Surveillance Centre in P&SHD

28 seconds ago
 Three arrested involved in hazardous business

Three arrested involved in hazardous business

31 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority collected Rs1.85m fine from ..

Punjab Food Authority collected Rs1.85m fine from law violators in August

33 seconds ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech, Biomanufa ..

Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech, Biomanufacturing Initiative - White Hou ..

11 minutes ago
 BWMC launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign to ..

BWMC launches 'Responsible Bahawalpur' campaign to keep city clean

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.