Minister Inaugurates NADRA Office In Gumbat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:56 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi here on Monday inaugurated the office of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Tehsil Gumbat.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the minister said that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would pay special attention on education and family health of workers and children, adding that best educational opportunities would be provided to workers' children. He said that talented students would be given scholarships in the best colleges and universities of the country as the government believes that development of any country depends on best education.

The Minister said that all schools managed by Workers Welfare Fund would be upgraded, adding that the problems of the schools including load shedding would be addressed by converting those to solar energy.

He said that residential colonies would be developed for workers working in private industries while handicraft centers would be established in worker colonies to empower women.

Sajid Hussain announced a 25-bed hospital for industrial laborers and workers in Kohat PK-80 and said that it was very important to have a hospital for Kohat industrial workers, on which work would be started soon.

He said that health, education and other problems faced by the residents of the colonies would be solved on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion Senator Shamim Afridi and MPA Amjad Afridi thanked Federal Minister for visiting Kohat and said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wished that every laborer and poor should have their own houses. He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto founded the Welfare board for the workers of private industries.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori appreciated the services of Senator Shamim Afridi and Amjad Afridi for the region.

