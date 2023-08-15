Minister inaugurates new buses for sightseeing tour of Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):In a bid to boost tourism, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir on Tuesday inaugurated four new buses for sightseeing tour of Lahore.

Through a collaboration of Punjab Tourism Department and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), these newly introduced single-deck buses would now run on the roads of the city.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said the new buses would also be utilized for tours to Wagah Border and Gurdwara Kartarpur. Currently, these buses would operate within Lahore. TDCP's Sales and Tour Promotion Wing would also utilize these buses for various tour packages, he informed.

Amir Mir said that in the future, additional buses would be introduced under the World Bank project, offering tourists the opportunity to explore destinations like Murree, Patriata and other northern areas.

He added that three buses were already operating in Lahore and the total count would reach at seven, providing tourists with an excellent opportunity to explore Lahore's captivating landscapes and historical sites. AC and non-AC buses would also operate in different cities during seasonal events, he said.

Secretary Tourism Asif Bilal Lodhi expressed hope that these initiatives would open a new chapter for tourism in the province and bring ease in exploring tourism of Punjab.

TDCP Managing Director Usman Ali and other relevant officers were present.