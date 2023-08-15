Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates New Buses For Sightseeing Tour Of Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Minister inaugurates new buses for sightseeing tour of Lahore

In a bid to boost tourism, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir on Tuesday inaugurated four new buses for sightseeing tour of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):In a bid to boost tourism, the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir on Tuesday inaugurated four new buses for sightseeing tour of Lahore.

Through a collaboration of Punjab Tourism Department and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), these newly introduced single-deck buses would now run on the roads of the city.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said the new buses would also be utilized for tours to Wagah Border and Gurdwara Kartarpur. Currently, these buses would operate within Lahore. TDCP's Sales and Tour Promotion Wing would also utilize these buses for various tour packages, he informed.

Amir Mir said that in the future, additional buses would be introduced under the World Bank project, offering tourists the opportunity to explore destinations like Murree, Patriata and other northern areas.

He added that three buses were already operating in Lahore and the total count would reach at seven, providing tourists with an excellent opportunity to explore Lahore's captivating landscapes and historical sites. AC and non-AC buses would also operate in different cities during seasonal events, he said.

Secretary Tourism Asif Bilal Lodhi expressed hope that these initiatives would open a new chapter for tourism in the province and bring ease in exploring tourism of Punjab.

TDCP Managing Director Usman Ali and other relevant officers were present.

Related Topics

Lahore World Bank Punjab Murree Tours Wagah Border

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

11 minutes ago
 On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club laun ..

On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club launches various initiatives, offe ..

26 minutes ago
 Residents record protest over construction of Boon ..

Residents record protest over construction of Booni Road

9 minutes ago
 GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for nat ..

GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for natural disasters induced by clim ..

9 minutes ago
 Two caught for pilfering electricity

Two caught for pilfering electricity

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh Universit ..

Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh University

9 minutes ago
Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km ..

Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km Ultra-marathon

9 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s ne ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s new signing and World Cup Winner ..

41 minutes ago
 Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selecte ..

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selected for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

1 hour ago
 DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

1 hour ago
 'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup fin ..

'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup final

1 hour ago
 UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan