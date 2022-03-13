Minister inaugurates new primary school in Daman Shah (Arang)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for Zakat, Ushr, social welfare and women empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Government Primary school (GPS), Daman Shah (Arang) district Bajaur.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government was taking practical steps to increase literacy rate and termed getting education a must for the development of the country and society.

He said that no country could achieve development without education, saying the government was utilizing all available resources for increasing literacy rate in the newly merged districts.

Anwar Zeb said that the promotion of education in far-flung areas was the mission of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and 14 schools had been upgraded only in Bajaur while middle schools in Arang were upgraded to secondary level and two others to higher secondary level.

Besides, local elders, youth, PTI workers and others attended the inaugural ceremony at large.