UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates New Primary School In Daman Shah (Arang)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Minister inaugurates new primary school in Daman Shah (Arang)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for Zakat, Ushr, social welfare and women empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Government Primary school (GPS), Daman Shah (Arang) district Bajaur.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government was taking practical steps to increase literacy rate and termed getting education a must for the development of the country and society.

He said that no country could achieve development without education, saying the government was utilizing all available resources for increasing literacy rate in the newly merged districts.

Anwar Zeb said that the promotion of education in far-flung areas was the mission of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and 14 schools had been upgraded only in Bajaur while middle schools in Arang were upgraded to secondary level and two others to higher secondary level.

Besides, local elders, youth, PTI workers and others attended the inaugural ceremony at large.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Daman Women Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

18 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

19 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

19 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>