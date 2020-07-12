Minister inaugurates NICVD, Chest pain unit in Umerkot

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Science and Technology Nawab Muhammad Taimoor khan Talpur Sunday said that the provincial government was serving people by establishing NICVD and Chest pain unit in different parts of the province.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Chest pain unit (CPU) which established with the collaboration of Sindh government at Faqeer Abdullah Dialysis centre here.

Later while talking to media, the minister said that free treatment was being provided to heart patients in 10 hospitals and 16 CPUs established in different districts while more NICVD hospitals and CPUs would also be established in all districts of the province.

Among others, District Chairman Dr syed Noor Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem u Rehman Memon, Vice chairman Haji Muhammad Baqa palli SSP Amir Abbas Shah. District health officer (DHO) Dr Alhadad Rathore, Administrator NICVD Bhart Kumar Maharaj and Incharge NICVD Abdul Nasir were also present on the occasion.