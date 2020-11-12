Minister inaugurates one-window facilitation centre of PBISE

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for education Shahram Khan Taraqai Thursday inaugurated a one-window facilitation centre at Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (PBISE) for facilitation of students.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was taking steps to save students' precious time by providing them online facilities of getting DMC, migration certificate, degrees and correction of mistakes.

The minister said that keeping in view the utilization of this centre it has been decided to extend this facility to other educational boards of the province.

On the occasion he inspected the master trainer workshop of PBISE.

Addressing the participants , he said the purpose of the workshop is to bring improvement in preparation of examination papers in a way that might discourage rote learning among students.

The Education Minister was briefed on various reforms of Peshawar Education Board and revolutionary steps taken in IT sector.

Shahram Khan Tarkai directed all the board heads to complete the installation of CCTV cameras in examination halls of all public and private schools as soon as possible before the upcoming examinations and directed not to award examination halls to schools without cameras.

He said that the online application for the examinations of the students, issuance of results and acquisition of online DMCs has been of great help to the students and parents.

He also inspected the Peshawar Board Sports under construction complex.

The Board Chairman gave a briefing to the Education Minister. He said that sports is also one of the secondary responsibilities of the boards and with the establishment of the sports complex, all the schools under the aegis of the board would be able to provide facilities for indoor and outdoor games.

The Education Minister also inspected various parts of the centre and praised the excellent work of all the staff and Chairman Muhammad Bashir Yousafzai of Peshawar Board of Education.