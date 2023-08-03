Minister inaugurates online software for identification of dead bodies

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday inaugurated online software, archive and new water filtration plant in Boys Hostel at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the facility of online software for identification of unknown dead bodies in the (KEMU) in collaboration with the NADRA could be used the most in the Mayo Hospital, Teaching hospitals, DHQs and THQs and the mechanism of unidentified dead bodies would be made.

Later, the minister inaugurated the water purification plant in the KEMU. More than 500 doctors residing in the hostel would be able to benefit from this plant, he added. He also congratulated Dr. Salman Kazmi for launching the software in collaboration with NADRA and King Edward Medical University.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, faculty members, DG Nadra Sohail Jahangir, Deputy Director Muhammad Waqas, Deputy Director Khalid Sharif and other officers were present.