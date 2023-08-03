Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates Online Software For Identification Of Dead Bodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Minister inaugurates online software for identification of dead bodies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Thursday inaugurated online software, archive and new water filtration plant in Boys Hostel at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the facility of online software for identification of unknown dead bodies in the (KEMU) in collaboration with the NADRA could be used the most in the Mayo Hospital, Teaching hospitals, DHQs and THQs and the mechanism of unidentified dead bodies would be made.

Later, the minister inaugurated the water purification plant in the KEMU. More than 500 doctors residing in the hostel would be able to benefit from this plant, he added. He also congratulated Dr. Salman Kazmi for launching the software in collaboration with NADRA and King Edward Medical University.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, faculty members, DG Nadra Sohail Jahangir, Deputy Director Muhammad Waqas, Deputy Director Khalid Sharif and other officers were present.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Water From

Recent Stories

76th Independence Day Celebrations in Larkana Divi ..

76th Independence Day Celebrations in Larkana Division

3 minutes ago
 PDMA warns of more rains, flooding

PDMA warns of more rains, flooding

3 minutes ago
 Afghan Delegation Invites Astana to Remove Existin ..

Afghan Delegation Invites Astana to Remove Existing Barriers in Trade

3 minutes ago
 Romanian Charge D'Affaires in Russia Handed Note o ..

Romanian Charge D'Affaires in Russia Handed Note on Quotas on Number of Personne ..

3 minutes ago
 Sind High Court (SHC) Mirpurkhas bench to function ..

Sind High Court (SHC) Mirpurkhas bench to function from Monday

3 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series Earns Exceptional Revie ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series Earns Exceptional Reviews Amongst Tech Media Worldwid ..

19 minutes ago
Sri Lankan inflation to stabilize between 4 pct, 6 ..

Sri Lankan inflation to stabilize between 4 pct, 6 pct

13 minutes ago
 Fiji's fiscal outlook hinges on economic recovery: ..

Fiji's fiscal outlook hinges on economic recovery: ADB

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince issues Resolution to form Hi ..

Fujairah Crown Prince issues Resolution to form Higher Committee on Fujairah Pla ..

26 minutes ago
 PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

53 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan