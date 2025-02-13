Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates Organised Solid Waste Management System

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Minister inaugurates organised solid waste management system

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab's Minister for Communication and Law Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth inaugurated the first-ever organised solid waste management system in Tehsil Headquarters Sargodha under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s "Suthra Punjab Programme".

The launch ceremony was attended by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim, parliamentarians Mian Ikram-ul-Haq and Safdar Hussain Sahi, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, and other key officials, leaders, and sanitation workers.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister emphasized that daily cleaning operations would now be carried out in every village, city, and rural area. Modern machinery is being utilized, designated waste points have been established, and proper landfill sites have been set up. He praised sanitation workers as the real heroes making the dream of a cleaner Punjab a reality.

He also announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon unveil a major development package for Sargodha. He highlighted significant projects worth billions, including the Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital and the 47-Pul Flyover, along with extensive road network development.

The Provincial minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth urged sanitation workers to perform their duties with honesty and assured them that the government would safeguard their economic rights and well-being.

Earlier, during a briefing at the Commissioner’s office, Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharath was informed that 1,772 workers were being hired for the sanitation operation in Tehsil Sargodha, with 1,272 already deployed. A total of 328 pieces of machinery were being procured, of which 202 tractors, dumpers, and other equipment have arrived. Additionally, 1,495 containers, bins, and baskets were being placed across the tehsil, and two roads would be washed daily.

It was revealed that Sargodha’s cleaning contract was awarded at the lowest rate in Punjab.

The briefing session was attended by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim, MPAs Safdar Hussain Sahi and Mian Ikram-ul-Haq, along with members of the board of Directors and other officials.

Recent Stories

Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series ..

Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa

17 minutes ago
 Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 20 ..

Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..

35 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement scales up Effo ..

Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..

40 minutes ago
 Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their fina ..

Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..

42 minutes ago
 Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

55 minutes ago
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation ..

UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW

56 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

1 hour ago
 March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan