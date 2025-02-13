Minister inaugurates organised solid waste management system

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab's Minister for Communication and Law Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth inaugurated the first-ever organised solid waste management system in Tehsil Headquarters Sargodha under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s "Suthra Punjab Programme".

The launch ceremony was attended by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim, parliamentarians Mian Ikram-ul-Haq and Safdar Hussain Sahi, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, and other key officials, leaders, and sanitation workers.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister emphasized that daily cleaning operations would now be carried out in every village, city, and rural area. Modern machinery is being utilized, designated waste points have been established, and proper landfill sites have been set up. He praised sanitation workers as the real heroes making the dream of a cleaner Punjab a reality.

He also announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon unveil a major development package for Sargodha. He highlighted significant projects worth billions, including the Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital and the 47-Pul Flyover, along with extensive road network development.

The Provincial minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth urged sanitation workers to perform their duties with honesty and assured them that the government would safeguard their economic rights and well-being.

Earlier, during a briefing at the Commissioner’s office, Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharath was informed that 1,772 workers were being hired for the sanitation operation in Tehsil Sargodha, with 1,272 already deployed. A total of 328 pieces of machinery were being procured, of which 202 tractors, dumpers, and other equipment have arrived. Additionally, 1,495 containers, bins, and baskets were being placed across the tehsil, and two roads would be washed daily.

It was revealed that Sargodha’s cleaning contract was awarded at the lowest rate in Punjab.

The briefing session was attended by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim, MPAs Safdar Hussain Sahi and Mian Ikram-ul-Haq, along with members of the board of Directors and other officials.