Minister Inaugurates Overhead Bridge At Judicial Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:53 PM

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Monday said that lawyers' community had been playing an important role in provision of justice to people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Monday said that lawyers' community had been playing an important role in provision of justice to people.

Inaugurating a overhead pedestrian bridge at Judicial complex that connects district courts with new Judicial complex, he said the legal fraternity had played a key role in restoration of democracy, rule of law, and supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

The minister said the bridge would help lawyers including the litigants to reach the courts in time and safely as fast moving traffic was creating problems for those crossing the road.

On the occasion, Bashrat announced to construct a tube-well, installation of solar panel at Bar Council while approval of setting up a hospital for the lawyers community would be taken by the cabinet.

President District Bar Association Syed Tanveer Sohail shah and a large number of lawyers were also present on the occasion.

