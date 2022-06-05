Minister inaugurates overseas Pakistanis Facilitation Centre in Kurram

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi inaugurated "Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development center" here on Sunday to facilitate tribal people at their doorstep.

The center was inaugurated at Parachinar Police Station to help resolve issues of Pakistanis living abroad.

Addressing the function, Sajid Turi said that on the instruction of the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they were taking immediate steps to resolve the problems of the tribal districts.

The minister said that the government was also trying to setup a Housing Society for Overseas Pakistanis, and soon a society would be established in Kurram district.

He informed that a medical and cadet colleges along with other facilities would also be established in tribal districts.

The Kurram tribal elders termed the establishment of Overseas Facilitation Center as an important step for resolving the issues of Pakistanis living in foreign countries.