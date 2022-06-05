UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Overseas Pakistanis Facilitation Centre In Kurram

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Minister inaugurates overseas Pakistanis Facilitation Centre in Kurram

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi inaugurated "Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development center" here on Sunday to facilitate tribal people at their doorstep.

The center was inaugurated at Parachinar Police Station to help resolve issues of Pakistanis living abroad.

Addressing the function, Sajid Turi said that on the instruction of the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they were taking immediate steps to resolve the problems of the tribal districts.

The minister said that the government was also trying to setup a Housing Society for Overseas Pakistanis, and soon a society would be established in Kurram district.

He informed that a medical and cadet colleges along with other facilities would also be established in tribal districts.

The Kurram tribal elders termed the establishment of Overseas Facilitation Center as an important step for resolving the issues of Pakistanis living in foreign countries.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Police Station Parachinar Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Government Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

5 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

14 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

14 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.