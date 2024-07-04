Minister Inaugurates People’s Bus Service In Nawabshah
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday inaugurated the People's Bus Service provided by the Sindh Government for District Shaheed Benazirabad at DC Office Shaheed Benazirabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday inaugurated the People's Bus Service provided by the Sindh Government for District Shaheed Benazirabad at DC Office Shaheed Benazirabad.
Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Azra said that the People's Bus
Service is a gift from the Sindh government to the citizens of Shaheed
Benazirabad due to the efforts of Member National Assembly Asifa
Bhutto Zardar.
She also said that the vision of Pakistan People's Party is to serve
the people and efforts will be made to provide People's Bus Services
to other cities of the district soon. Special persons will
be able to travel free of charge in the People's Bus Service which
will be started from today, she added.
She further said that soon NIVCD project will be start in Nawabshah as Zafar Arain has given place, while the services of BIUT are also being started soon, the provincial minister added that the promises
made by the PPP to the people of Shaheed Benazirabad are being fulfilled.
She said that the Provincial Minister of Transport is doing an
excellent job to provide better travel facilities to the people of the
province.
PPP District President and Chairman District
Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti also
addressed the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad
Shehryar Gul Memon, Vice Chancellor People's Medical University
Gulshan Memon, district officers and local People's Party leaders and
journalists were present at the occasion.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor
Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding
Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote
Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident
Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED
Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for fre ..
Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minis ..
04 killed, 40 injured in road accident
DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram
Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated
Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation1 minute ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding1 minute ago
-
Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote33 seconds ago
-
Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident35 seconds ago
-
Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED37 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for freedom39 seconds ago
-
Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minister for Communicatio ..5 minutes ago
-
04 killed, 40 injured in road accident44 seconds ago
-
DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram46 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases50 seconds ago
-
Inaugural ceremony to introduce new subjects held52 seconds ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges citizens to abide by UAE visit visa rules19 seconds ago