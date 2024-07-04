Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday inaugurated the People's Bus Service provided by the Sindh Government for District Shaheed Benazirabad at DC Office Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday inaugurated the People's Bus Service provided by the Sindh Government for District Shaheed Benazirabad at DC Office Shaheed Benazirabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Azra said that the People's Bus

Service is a gift from the Sindh government to the citizens of Shaheed

Benazirabad due to the efforts of Member National Assembly Asifa

Bhutto Zardar.

She also said that the vision of Pakistan People's Party is to serve

the people and efforts will be made to provide People's Bus Services

to other cities of the district soon. Special persons will

be able to travel free of charge in the People's Bus Service which

will be started from today, she added.

She further said that soon NIVCD project will be start in Nawabshah as Zafar Arain has given place, while the services of BIUT are also being started soon, the provincial minister added that the promises

made by the PPP to the people of Shaheed Benazirabad are being fulfilled.

She said that the Provincial Minister of Transport is doing an

excellent job to provide better travel facilities to the people of the

province.

PPP District President and Chairman District

Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti also

addressed the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad

Shehryar Gul Memon, Vice Chancellor People's Medical University

Gulshan Memon, district officers and local People's Party leaders and

journalists were present at the occasion.

