Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates People’s Bus Service In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday inaugurated the People's Bus Service provided by the Sindh Government for District Shaheed Benazirabad at DC Office Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday inaugurated the People's Bus Service provided by the Sindh Government for District Shaheed Benazirabad at DC Office Shaheed Benazirabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Azra said that the People's Bus

Service is a gift from the Sindh government to the citizens of Shaheed

Benazirabad due to the efforts of Member National Assembly Asifa

Bhutto Zardar.

She also said that the vision of Pakistan People's Party is to serve

the people and efforts will be made to provide People's Bus Services

to other cities of the district soon. Special persons will

be able to travel free of charge in the People's Bus Service which

will be started from today, she added.

She further said that soon NIVCD project will be start in Nawabshah as Zafar Arain has given place, while the services of BIUT are also being started soon, the provincial minister added that the promises

made by the PPP to the people of Shaheed Benazirabad are being fulfilled.

She said that the Provincial Minister of Transport is doing an

excellent job to provide better travel facilities to the people of the

province.

PPP District President and Chairman District

Council Ali Akbar Jamali, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti also

addressed the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad

Shehryar Gul Memon, Vice Chancellor People's Medical University

Gulshan Memon, district officers and local People's Party leaders and

journalists were present at the occasion.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Population Welfare Job Rashid Nawabshah From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

1 minute ago
 Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees ..

Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation

1 minute ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

1 minute ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 wit ..

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote

33 seconds ago
 Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bu ..

Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident

35 seconds ago
 Admission process in Govt colleges to continue til ..

Admission process in Govt colleges to continue till July 25: SED

37 seconds ago
Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vow ..

Kashmiris to honor martyrs of 1931 on July 13, vowing continued struggle for fre ..

39 seconds ago
 Govt decides to depute motorway police in various ..

Govt decides to depute motorway police in various highways of Balochistan: Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

04 killed, 40 injured in road accident

44 seconds ago
 DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

DC vows to enforce code of conduct during Muharram

46 seconds ago
 Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurk ..

Mango exhibition deemed a sweet success in Mirpurkhas, teamwork celebrated

48 seconds ago
 Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on r ..

Anti-polio campaign gains momentum with focus on refusal cases

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan