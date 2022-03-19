UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates PHA's Rainwater Harvesting Project

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting project

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood here on Saturday inaugurated PHA's rainwater harvesting project

Addressing the participants, he said that the construction of the first underground water tank with a storage capacity of nearly 100,000 gallons which was part the of rainwater harvesting system project worth Rs 50 million, has been completed in Rawal Park.

The project was being executed by PHA Rawalpindi to reduce the use of clean water in parks, he added.

He said that the project would enable the authority to collect rainwater in various parks of Rawalpindi city which would be used for irrigation in parks and other plantation sites of the city.

Water supply systems would also be installed in the parks besides constructing water filling stations to fill water tankers, he said.

"The second such tank is under construction at Liaquat Bagh while two others would be built in Commercial Market and Allama Iqbal Park. All four tanks would have a capacity of over 310,000 gallons," he added.

The underground water tanks were being constructed to conserve rainwater through this eco-friendly project, he said.

The project would help save clean water being used for irrigation proposes, he said adding, PHA Rawalpindi was installing rainwater harvesting system to reduce the useof clean water.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman WASA, Haroon Hashmi, Vice Chairman, PHA, Rwp Malik Abid Mehmood, Member board Muslim Shahzad, Director General PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa and other officers of the authority were present.

