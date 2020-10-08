UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates PhD Block In UO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Minister inaugurates PhD Block in UO

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated the newly-constructed PhD Block at the University of Okara (UO) on Thursday.

He also chaired the 14th meeting of the UO Syndicate while Secretary Education Irum Bukhari was also present.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the minister hailed the UO administration's efforts to build the state-of-the-art infrastructure in limited time.

"The government is keen to improvise the education sector, especially the higher education because without education , we cannot meet the goals of sustainable development", he said.

According to the university spokesperson, the UO had done extensive infrastructural developments in last two years, including the vertical extension of three academic blocks, building of a PhD Block and development of more than forty acres of lawns and sports grounds, while the construction of an independent academic block is underway.

