LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday inaugurated Turk-Pak photo exhibition titled '1000 year connect' here at the University of education in connection with Turkey's Republic Day.

Younis Emre Institute Director General Olash Artas, Pro Vice-Chancellor University of Education Dr Muhammad Arshad, Film Art Culture Exchange and Collaboration (FACEC) Executive Director Majid Rafiq, Turkey urdu Executive Editor Muhammad Hassan and Lahore-based Turkish businessmen were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "Such programmes reflect the beauty of Pak-Turkish friendship and highlight a positive image of Muslim communities to the world".

She said "I congratulate Turkey on their national day", adding that Turkey was one of the developed countries in the world today and Pakistan was very proud of Turkey being a strong and successful state.

"There is deep historical and cultural bond between Turkey and Pakistan which binds them together", she added.

Dr Yasmin said that Prime Imran Khan has always vouched for closer ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

She said that Turkey was very supportive to Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic and Turkey had always raised its voice on the Kashmir issue at the international level and had supported Pakistan.

"Many projects have been completed in Pakistan with the support of Turkey and some are in progress", she added.

Younis Emre Institute Director-General Ulas Ertas said, "I am very happy to be here today. We are two states and one nation." He said that the friendship between Turkey and Pakistan was very old and deep, adding with the help of this programme, Pak-Turkish friendship would become stronger.

Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, congratulated Turkish people on the occasion of republic day. He said, "It is very important to acquaint the generations with our history and culture, we are proud of Turkey, our relationship and friendship."Majid Rafiq, executive director of FACEC, said that aim of the exhibition was to raise awareness among the younger generation about the common culture of Turkey and Pakistan.