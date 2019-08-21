Minister Inaugurates "plant For Pakistan Drive"

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday inaugurated plant for Pakistan plantation drive by planting sapling in Shahi Bagh Peshawar

Addressing on the occasion, he said it is need of the time to plant trees in cities and keep those clean and green, adding that Peshawar Development Authority would plant 2.7 million plants during this monsoon season.

The Minister said "clean KP is my dream KP" campaign is in full swing and he himself is monitoring it. He however sought public cooperation to make the campaign successful.

"I will visit the different areas of the province to monitor this campaign but without public cooperation it is impossible to make the drive successful", he added.

He appealed the citizens to dump garbage on designated spots and help the Municipal authorities and PDA to keep the city clean. He warned that fine would be imposed on those who would not co-operate and dump garbage other then designated places.

Shahram said there is a grant of Rs 20 million for those workers who will perform well in this campaign while low performers will face strict action.

The Minister urged the media to own "clean KP is my dream KP" drive and support the government's efforts to keep environment clean and green.

He said the LG department will also engage education department in this campaign to educate students and engage them in clean, green KP drive.

Appreciating the role of TMAs, WSSC staff during Eid ul Azha, he said that they kept the city clean and dumped the waste of sacrificial animals without any delay, adding that WSSC staffers were disposing off 85 percent of the city waste on daily basis. The government is planning to increase the WSSP's jurisdiction area.

On the occasion he appreciated Federal Minister Ali Zaidi's efforts to clean Karachi.