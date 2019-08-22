UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates PM Imran Khan's Cricket Talent Hunt Program For Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:54 PM

Minister inaugurates PM Imran Khan's cricket talent hunt program for children

Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif Khan here Thursday inaugurated Prime Minister Imran Khan's Cricket Talent Hunt Program for children of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Senior Minister for sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif Khan here Thursday inaugurated Prime Minister Imran Khan's Cricket Talent Hunt Program for children of the province.

The Minister said 30,000 children would be invited from all districts of KP in talent hunt program of which 200 would be selected.

The national players would oversee trials of players in Islamabad and would select them strictly on merit, he informed.

He said KP Government was making solid efforts to complete work at Arbab Niaz Cricket stadium in Peshawar soon. The program is an attempt to produce future cricket stars to serve Pakistan.

