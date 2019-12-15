Minister inaugurates polio campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said that the government was making all-out sincere efforts to end polio from the country.

He stated this while talking to the newsmen after inaugurating a three-day polio vaccination campaign in the district by giving vaccine drops to children during a ceremony held here on Sunday.

The minister said it was a the prime obligation of every one to play pivotal role in polio eradication.

