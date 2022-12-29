Minister inaugurates prayer Hall at "Bethany Church"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani has inaugurated the prayer hall at Bethany Church in Hyderabad's "Hur" compound on Thursday.

The Minority Affairs Department has completed the reconstruction scheme of Prayer Hall.

Pastor Akram Aleem, Shakeel Sardar, Pastor Javed Bhatti, Salamat Ghani, Manwar Iqbal and other dignitaries of the Christian community were also present in the opening ceremony.

Gianchand Esrani said that the Pakistan People's Party believes in serving the people without discrimination.

The Sindh government is taking vigorous measures for the welfare of the minority community on the special instructions of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the provincial minister said.

He said the development and prosperity of the Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities was part of the People's Party's manifesto.

Gianchand said that hundreds of schemes for providing facilities to the places of worship of the minority community were in progress.

The Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee takes decisions on the issues of the minority community, in which the Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities are well represented, Gianchand Esrani said and added that 165 new development schemes were approved during last meeting of the committee which includes schemes for the repair and improvement of churches, temples, Gurdawaras and other places of worship.

The minister vowed that maximum development schemes would be completed by June next year.