Minister inaugurates primary school in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Anwarzeb Khan Sunday said that provincial government was working tirelessly to provide all the basic amenities to people with primary focus to equip children with quality education at all costs.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Government Primary school at Daag Qila, Alizai, district Bajaur. He said that government has devised a comprehensive plan to develop backward areas by allocating appropriate funds according to demands and needs.

The minister said that today's students were the future of Pakistan so the government was taking tangible initiatives to provide them with the best educational opportunities.

He stressed upon parents to enroll their children in schools as they would contribute towards development and prosperity in the country.

He said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was working to make the merged districts at par with the modern cities adding that all the pledges that were being made during electoral process to public would be fulfilled.