Minister Inaugurates 'Product Expo-2021' At Khawaja Fareed University

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday inaugurated 'Product Expo-2021' at Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology here.

Vice Chancellor Pro Dr Salman Tahir welcomed the minister at the university.

The minister was briefed about the university and its education activities besides research facilities being provided to students of higher levels in the campus.

The minister also visited classrooms, science laboratories, libraries and other sections.

He also laid the foundation stone of the faculty hostel.

Later, while talking to the media, he said it was a responsibility of universities that they should develop research-culture, adding: "Using research as a tool, we can get rid of issues." The government had taken effective measures to put the country on way to progress and prosperity, Shafqat Mehmood said.

Dean Faculty Pro Dr Asghar Hashmi, associate deans, and head of various departments were also present.

