Minister inaugurates provision of furniture to schools in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Tuesday inaugurated provision of furniture to schools in district Mardan and said that 2.6 million students of the province would be provided the furniture facilities.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said 56,000 teachers were recruited by the past PTI government in KP and 64,000 are being recruited by the sitting government, adding that 90 per cent facilities have been provided to schools in the province.

He said that as per the reform agenda the government converted all two-room schools to six-room schools and now working to ensure one teacher for each class.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the education and health are the top most priority sectors and due attention is being paid to both the sectors.