Minister Inaugurates Psychiatric Ward In DHQ Charsadda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Thursday inaugurated psychiatric ward and post mortem section in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Charsadda.

He also visited various wards and sections of the hospital where he interacted with people and inquired about their problems.

He also inquired about provision of facilities to people in the hospital. On the occasion, minister was briefed about administrative matters of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister directed to further improve service delivery to patients and said that government has making incessant efforts to facilitate patients in each and every hospital of the province.

