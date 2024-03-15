Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhwan in Panah Gar Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru has inaugurated the Ramazan Dastarkhwan at the Panah Gah run by the Social Welfare Department at the District Headquarters Hospital, Mardan.

Members of Provincial Assembly, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Abdul Salam Afridi, Ehtsham Advocate and Zarshad Khan besides Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr. Javed Iqbal also participated in the inauguration ceremony.

On this occasion, the minister was informed that Sehri and iftar facilities were regularly provided to common people including patients' caregivers.

Talking to the media persons, Zahir Shah Toru said that at the moment a total of 11 Panah Gahs were functional in the province where quality food was provided in iftar and Sehri to the people.

To a question, the minister informed that a special campaign was going on throughout the province to control prices during Ramazan and a large number of traders and shopkeepers involved in profiteering had been sent to jail during the last three days.

He said that during the month of Ramazan, provision of Rs 10,000 per poor family would be started in a few days.

The initiative would benefit more than 800,000 families.

He said that a vigorous campaign was being conducted against those who create artificial price hikes and illegal profiteers in order to supply food items at reasonable prices to the people across the province.

Zahir Shah Toru asked the public to identify the profiteers and hoarders so that action could be taken against them.

