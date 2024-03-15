Minister Inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhwan In Panah Gar Mardan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru has inaugurated the Ramazan Dastarkhwan at the Panah Gah run by the Social Welfare Department at the District Headquarters Hospital, Mardan.
Members of Provincial Assembly, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Abdul Salam Afridi, Ehtsham Advocate and Zarshad Khan besides Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr. Javed Iqbal also participated in the inauguration ceremony.
On this occasion, the minister was informed that Sehri and iftar facilities were regularly provided to common people including patients' caregivers.
Talking to the media persons, Zahir Shah Toru said that at the moment a total of 11 Panah Gahs were functional in the province where quality food was provided in iftar and Sehri to the people.
To a question, the minister informed that a special campaign was going on throughout the province to control prices during Ramazan and a large number of traders and shopkeepers involved in profiteering had been sent to jail during the last three days.
He said that during the month of Ramazan, provision of Rs 10,000 per poor family would be started in a few days.
The initiative would benefit more than 800,000 families.
He said that a vigorous campaign was being conducted against those who create artificial price hikes and illegal profiteers in order to supply food items at reasonable prices to the people across the province.
Zahir Shah Toru asked the public to identify the profiteers and hoarders so that action could be taken against them.
APP/ijz/
Recent Stories
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sec Agriculture South inaugurates early cotton sowing9 minutes ago
-
Christian employees of SMC to get advance salaries ahead of Easter9 minutes ago
-
Russian House awards Woman of the Year 2024 to KU Professor Dr Saima Saleem9 minutes ago
-
CPO awards certificates to interns9 minutes ago
-
DC chairs District Emergency Response Committee meeting19 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur orders security arrangements for Easter19 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 389 power pilferers in 24 hours19 minutes ago
-
VC IUB terms employees asset for university19 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 9.21m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours19 minutes ago
-
Senate polls: 173 nomination papers issued in Balochistan19 minutes ago
-
UAF VC to be decorated with Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day19 minutes ago
-
Rs 717.4m fine imposed on 6711 power pilferers19 minutes ago