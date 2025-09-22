Minister inaugurates renovated LG Board Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Local Government Minister Punjab Zeeshan Rafique on Monday inaugurated the newly renovated Local Government board Complex.

Parliamentary Secretary Local Government Chaudhry Khurram Khan Virk, Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed, Special Secretary Arshad Baig, Secretary Board Rizwan Naseer, DG Local Government Ahmed Kamal Mann, DG Inspection Ali Abbas Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Expressing satisfaction over the completed renovation work, the minister said that the 36-year-old building had been renovated and renovated under Phase One and Two.

“According to the policy of the Punjab government, the building has been solarized while two new lifts have also been installed”, he said.

Zeeshan Rafique said that the IT infrastructure of the Local Government Board has also been strengthened

under this scheme. “Similarly, the renovation of the committee room will improve the efficiency of the department.

The minister said that the Local Government Department will also provide internships to university students. “MoUs will be signed with public and private universities in this regard”.