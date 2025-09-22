Minister Inaugurates Renovated LG Board Complex
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Local Government Minister Punjab Zeeshan Rafique on Monday inaugurated the newly renovated Local Government board Complex.
Parliamentary Secretary Local Government Chaudhry Khurram Khan Virk, Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed, Special Secretary Arshad Baig, Secretary Board Rizwan Naseer, DG Local Government Ahmed Kamal Mann, DG Inspection Ali Abbas Bukhari were also present on the occasion.
Expressing satisfaction over the completed renovation work, the minister said that the 36-year-old building had been renovated and renovated under Phase One and Two.
“According to the policy of the Punjab government, the building has been solarized while two new lifts have also been installed”, he said.
Zeeshan Rafique said that the IT infrastructure of the Local Government Board has also been strengthened
under this scheme. “Similarly, the renovation of the committee room will improve the efficiency of the department.
The minister said that the Local Government Department will also provide internships to university students. “MoUs will be signed with public and private universities in this regard”.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates renovated LG Board Complex3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 227 emergencies last week3 minutes ago
-
Dacoity cases drop by 67% in Faisalabad: CPO3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain addresse ..9 minutes ago
-
Progress on district service delivery targets reviewed13 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg of rotten meat13 minutes ago
-
23rd relief flight to Gaza departs from Lahore with 100 tons of aid13 minutes ago
-
Two killed in one-wheeling accident on Lahore’s Canal Road23 minutes ago
-
Renovated cardiology ward inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad23 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign continues in Sarai Alamgir23 minutes ago
-
PDMA Multan Officer dies of heart attack during flood duty23 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute, urges prosecution of Modi, Indian army33 minutes ago