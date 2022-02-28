Minister inaugurates renovation work of 2 veterinary hospitals

UrduPoint.com

February 28, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadar Drashak on Monday inaugurated repair and renovation work of two veterinary hospitals in Sammundri and Tandlianwala.

Speaking during inaugural ceremony, he said the Punjab government was concentrating to increase production of livestock. In this connection, various steps were being taken including repair and renovation of veterinary hospitals so that these hospitals could play a major role in increasing milk and meat production, he added.

He said there were 27 veterinary hospitals in Faisalabad district out of which repair work was started in two hospitals and remaining hospitals would be also renovated very soon.

Meanwhile, the minister also planted a sapling in Kanjwani under 10 billion tree tsunami program.

Later, he distributed cheques worth Rs.900,000 among 49 cattle farmers under Katra Farbah (calf fatten) scheme.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammudri and others were also present on the occasion.

