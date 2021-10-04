UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Rescue 1122 Center In Shewa, North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Monday inaugurated 1122 Rescue Center in Shewa tehsil of North Waziristan.

During his visit to North Waziristan, the minister inspected and reviewed various development projects and also laid a foundation stone of Government Degree College Boys Shewa to fulfill the standing demand of local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was taking tangible steps for the uplift of merged districts to bring them at par with the settled areas.

Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said that construction work was also underway on a new building for Rescue-1122 station in Razmak while the Rescue building in Miranshah has been completed.

"We have approved rescue stations for all the tehsils ", he said.

Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said development and up-gradation work has been initiated for the promotion of economic activities of the area.

He said that 42 uplift projects at a cost of Rs.

600 million for bazaars of ehsil Miranshah, Razmak, Eidak, Mirali, Spin Wam, Khadi, DattaKhel, Dosli, and Shewa would boost economic activities in these areas.

He said that a citizen facilitation center would be set up soon in Shewa tehsil to facilitate people in getting identity cards, birth certificates, family registration, vehicles and mobile ID verification, and other necessary facilities.

He said construction work on a small dam in the Khaisur area of Mirali was in the final stages to resolve the long-standing water shortage problem in North Waziristan.

He appreciated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing funds to start several small dams with an aim to overcome the shortage of water issues in North Waziristan.

He said that to solve the water problem in the Sheratla area on a permanent basis, work on three small dams has been initiated as underground water levels dropping fastly and tube wells stop working to meet the water demand of the local population.

