Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 Center in Shewa, North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Monday inaugurated 1122 Rescue Center in Shewa tehsil of North Waziristan.

During his visit to North Waziristan, the minister inspected and reviewed various development projects and also laid a foundation stone of Government Degree College Boys Shewa to fulfill the standing demand of local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, he said thegovernmentwas taking tangible steps for the uplift of merged districts to bring them at par with the settled areas.

Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said that construction work was also underway on a new building for Rescue-1122 station in Razmak while the Rescue building inMiranshahhas been completed.

"We have approved rescue stations forallthe tehsils ", he said.

Muhammad Iqbal Wazir said development and up-gradation work has been initiated for the promotion of economic activities of the area.

He said that 42 uplift projects ata costof Rs.

600millionfor bazaars of ehsilMiranshah, Razmak, Eidak, Mirali, Spin Wam, Khadi, DattaKhel, Dosli, and Shewa would boost economic activities in these areas.

He said that a citizen facilitation center would be set up soon in Shewa tehsil to facilitate people in getting identity cards, birth certificates,familyregistration,vehiclesandmobileID verification, and other necessary facilities.

He said construction work on a smalldamin the Khaisur area of Mirali was in the final stages to resolve the long-standingwatershortageproblem inNorth Waziristan.

He appreciatedChief MinisterKhyber Pakhtunkhwafor providing funds to start several small dams with an aim to overcomethe shortageofwaterissues inNorth Waziristan.

He said that to solve thewaterproblem in the Sheratla area on a permanent basis, work on three small dams has been initiated as undergroundwaterlevels dropping fastly and tube wells stop working to meetthe waterdemand of the local population.