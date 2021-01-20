UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Road Construction In PK-92

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 09:02 PM

Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hishamullah Khan on Wednesday inaugurated construction work on widening of Gambela-Tajori-Suleman Khel road which facilitate thousands of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hishamullah Khan on Wednesday inaugurated construction work on widening of Gambela-Tajori-Suleman Khel road which facilitate thousands of people.

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf, district general Sksecretary, Shafqatullah Khan, former Nazim Ghazni Khel, Malik Tariq Qadeer Khan, and other tribal elders were present on the occasion.

Local people thanked the minister the minister for launching various development projects in the PK-92 constituency including roads construction and fulfilling his promises of development work.

Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan while congratulating people on launching road project said that it would facilitate thousands of people in travelling.

He said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan more development projects would be launched in Lakki Marwat while the ongoing projects would be completed within the stipulated time with no compromise on quality of construction works.

