Minister Inaugurates Road Scheme In T.M. Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Minister inaugurates road scheme in T.M. Khan

Provincial Minister of Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi said that on the instructions of Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he was visiting every district to review the road network so that it could be improved

Provincial Minister of Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi said that on the instructions of Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he was visiting every district to review the road network so that it could be improved.

The minister said this while inaugurating 8-kilometre road near Bulri Shah Karim on Thursday, a handout stated.

The road connecting has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 68.942 in district Tando Muhammad Khan Addressing the party workers at village Haji Ghulam Muhammad Jat, Zia Abbas Shah said PPP was a party of the masses and workers were proud of it.

He said the founder of this party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had rendered their lives for the sake of democracy and the people of Pakistan.

Criticizing PTI chief Imran Khan, the provincial minister said Benazir Bhutto and other PPP leaders had remained behind bars for several years but Imran Khan was feared to spend one day in prison.

He said, although we are concerned about the census, and for this, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will raise this issue with the relevant quarters, and an "All Parties Conference" is also called in this regard therefore we should register the digital census at all cost.

He said that he will try his best to lay the foundation stone of the Tando Muhammad Khan to Tando Allahyar and Sujawal road during the current tenure.

He said at present, work was going on in Tando Muhammad Khan district on various projects costing more than 2 billion rupees, and the people of the district will benefit from these projects.

PPP district president MPA Sayed Aijaz Shah Bukhari, MPA Abdul Karim Soomro and others also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier, the minister also chaired a meeting at the DC office and reviewed progress on the development schemes.

He also directed officers concerned to ensure the timely completion of development schemes.

