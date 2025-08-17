Minister inaugurates Rs380m development projects in UC 105 & 106

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for sports and Labour and Human Resources Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar on Sunday inaugurated a series of development projects in Union Councils 105 and 106 of Awan Town, under the Lahore Development Programme.

The projects, worth Rs. 380 million, include the installation of a new sewerage system as well as the construction and rehabilitation of roads and allied infrastructure.

Talking at the inauguration, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said these projects are a special gift from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to the people. He noted that the initiatives reflect the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s vision of public service, welfare, and prosperity for citizens.

“The provision of basic civic facilities to the public is the government’s top priority. These projects will provide long-term relief to residents and significantly improve living standards,” he said. He said that the mission of public service would continue with the same dedication in the future.

Local residents warmly welcomed the projects and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar for fulfilling their longstanding demands.